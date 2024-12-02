Helia Group Limited Ceases Over 1.7 Million Securities

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd (AU:HLI) has released an update.
Helia Group Limited has announced the cessation of 1,722,690 fully paid ordinary securities following a recent on-market buy-back. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially impacting its stock valuation. Investors in the financial markets will watch closely how this affects the company’s future performance.
