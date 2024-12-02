Helia Group Limited Announces Share Buy-Back

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd (AU:HLI) has released an update.

Helia Group Limited has announced a buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, with 84,461 shares bought back on the previous day. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to manage their capital structure and enhance shareholder value. The buy-back reflects the company’s confidence in its financial position and future prospects.

