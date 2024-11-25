Helia Group Limited Announces Ongoing Share Buy-Back

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd (AU:HLI) has released an update.
Helia Group Limited has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares on the ASX, reflecting its ongoing effort to manage share capital effectively. The company has repurchased a total of 16,303,855 shares prior to the latest acquisition of 158,596 shares. This move demonstrates Helia’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through strategic buy-backs.
