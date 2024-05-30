Helia Group Continues Share Buy-Back

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd (AU:HLI) has released an update.

Helia Group Limited has provided an update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 84,856 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This announcement, dated May 31, 2024, follows cumulative buy-backs totaling 331,132 shares, as part of the company’s market buy-back strategy.

