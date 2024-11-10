News & Insights

Helia Group Announces Update on Share Buy-Back

November 10, 2024

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd (AU:HLI) has released an update.

Helia Group Limited has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing that a total of 45,880 shares were repurchased recently. This move is part of an on-market buy-back strategy, reflecting the company’s efforts to manage its share capital effectively. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it can influence the stock’s market performance.

