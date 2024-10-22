Helia Group Announces Daily Share Buy-Back Update

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd (AU:HLI) has released an update.

Helia Group Limited has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, with a total of 215,062 shares bought back on the previous day. This move is part of an ongoing market buy-back strategy, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Investors and market enthusiasts will be keen to watch how this buy-back impacts Helia’s stock performance.

