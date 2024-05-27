News & Insights

Helia Group Advances Share Buy-Back Effort

May 27, 2024 — 06:47 pm EDT

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd (AU:HLI) has released an update.

Helia Group Limited has continued its share buy-back program, purchasing an additional 23,339 ordinary fully paid shares as part of its ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value. The latest transaction, disclosed in the company’s daily buy-back notification dated May 28, 2024, follows a cumulative buy-back of 163,393 shares prior to the previous day.

