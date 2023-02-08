Helfet David Updates Holdings in AeroClean Technologies (AERC)

Fintel reports that Helfet David has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.77MM shares of AeroClean Technologies LLC (AERC). This represents 2.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 4, 2022 they reported 0.76MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.38% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.36% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for AeroClean Technologies is $7.14. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 116.36% from its latest reported closing price of $3.30.

The projected annual revenue for AeroClean Technologies is $22MM. The projected annual EPS is $-0.15.

Fund Sentiment

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in AeroClean Technologies. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AERC is 0.0058%, a decrease of 60.8540%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 62.79% to 722K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 70,985 shares

IFP Advisors holds 70,000 shares

Geode Capital Management holds 58,000 shares

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 42,045 shares

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,422 shares

AeroClean Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AeroClean is a pathogen elimination technology company on a mission to keep work, play and life going—with continuous air sanitization products called, Purgo™ (pure-go). AeroClean create solutions for hospitals, offices, and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. Purgo™ products feature SteriDuct™, a proprietary technology developed by its best-in-class aerospace engineers, medical scientists and innovators. Powered by SteriDuct™, its solutions are medical grade, eradicating viral, fungal, and bacterial airborne pathogens. AeroClean's purpose is simple: to never stop innovating solutions that keep people healthy and safe, so life never stops.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

