Helens International Holdings Company (SEHK:9869) Price Target Increased by 6.29% to 9.26

The average one-year price target for Helens International Holdings Company (SEHK:9869) has been revised to 9.26 / share. This is an increase of 6.29% from the prior estimate of 8.71 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.14 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 187.56% from the latest reported closing price of 3.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helens International Holdings Company. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9869 is 0.03%, a decrease of 36.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 17,439K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,874K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,687K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,562K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9869 by 24.80% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,642K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,650K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9869 by 41.58% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,330K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 370K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.