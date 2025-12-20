Helens International Holdings Company (SEHK:9869) Price Target Decreased by 18.48% to 1.37

The average one-year price target for Helens International Holdings Company (SEHK:9869) has been revised to HK$1.37 / share. This is a decrease of 18.48% from the prior estimate of HK$1.68 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$1.05 to a high of HK$1.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.43% from the latest reported closing price of HK$0.97 / share.

Helens International Holdings Company Maintains 24.50% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 24.50%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -2.86. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.35% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helens International Holdings Company. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9869 is 0.00%, an increase of 18.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 12,942K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,319K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,158K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9869 by 27.06% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,988K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,874K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9869 by 31.03% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,208K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 574K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 286K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares , representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9869 by 34.77% over the last quarter.

