Helene von Roeder to become new Merck CFO

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

May 08, 2023 — 07:23 am EDT

May 8 (Reuters) - Merck MRCG.DE has appointed Helene von Roeder as the new chief financial officer and member of the Executive Board after Marcus Kuhnert has decided to step down, the German drugmaker announced on Monday.

The changes would become effective from July 1, the company added.

German real estate company Vonovia VNAn.DE announced this month that von Roeder would be leaving its management board at her own request as of July 1.

