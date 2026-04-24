Helen of Troy Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales down 3.3% Y/Y

Helen of Troy Limited HELE reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with the top and bottom lines beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both net sales and earnings experienced year-over-year declines.

HELE’s Quarterly Performance: Key Metrics & Insights

Helen of Troy posted adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. The bottom line declined 64.4% from $2.33 reported in the year-ago period.

Helen of Troy Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Helen of Troy Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Helen of Troy Limited Quote

HELE reported net sales of $470 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $454 million. The top line decreased 3.3% from $485.9 million posted in the year-ago period. This decline was primarily caused by weaker performance in the Beauty & Wellness segment, reflecting lower sales of fans, prestige hair care products, humidifiers and air purifiers. In addition, Home & Outdoor sales declined due to reduced demand in insulated beverageware and home categories. These decreases were partially offset by strong demand for technical, travel and lifestyle packs, increased thermometer sales and organic growth from Olive & June.



The consolidated Gross margin decreased 400 basis points to 44.6% in the quarter. The company attributed the contraction primarily to higher tariffs, less favorable inventory obsolescence compared with the prior year, higher retail trade and promotional expense, and a less favorable channel mix within Home & Outdoor, partially offset by the Olive & June acquisition and lower commodity and product costs. We estimated a 45.5% gross margin.



The consolidated SG&A ratio increased 270 basis points to 38.6% on higher incentive compensation, EPA compliance costs, the impact of the Olive & June acquisition and unfavorable operating leverage.



The adjusted operating income declined 47.7% to $39.2 million, while the adjusted operating margin decreased 710 bps to 8.3%, reflecting higher tariffs, less favorable inventory obsolescence year over year, increased annual incentive compensation, higher retail trade and promotional expenses, an unfavorable channel mix within Home & Outdoor, and unfavorable operating leverage. These headwinds were partially offset by lower commodity and product costs, as well as the favorable impact of the Olive & June acquisition. We expected an adjusted operating margin of 8.7% for the quarter.

HELE’s Segmental Performance

Net sales in the Home & Outdoor segment declined 1.5% to $216.5 million, primarily due to competitive pressures, softer consumer demand, lower replenishment orders and the unfavorable comparison to strong seasonal and holiday retail placements in the prior year within the insulated beverageware category.



Additionally, online home category sales declined, primarily due to retailer pull-forward activity in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by tariff uncertainty and anticipated supply disruptions. These headwinds were partially offset by strong demand for technical, travel and lifestyle packs, incremental sales from new product launches in insulated beverageware and elevated closeout sales.



Net sales in the Beauty & Wellness segment fell 4.7% to $253.5 million due to a $23.7 million, or 8.9%, drop in Organic business sales. The decrease reflects lower performance in Wellness, due to shipment pauses supporting the adoption of price increases by retail partners and reduced replenishment orders amid softer demand trends. Beauty also declined due to weaker consumer demand, increased competition and lower replenishment orders.



In addition, a below-average illness season negatively impacted the humidification category. These declines were partially offset by growth in thermometry, mass beauty and continued organic growth from Olive & June.

HELE’s Financial Position

Helen of Troy ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $18.9 million and total short and long-term debt of $780.8 million. Net cash provided by operating activities for the fiscal fourth quarter was $111.3 million. The free cash flow for the same period was $103.1 million.

HELE’s Outlook

For fiscal 2027, the company expects net sales of $1.751 billion to $1.822 billion, including $854 million to $882 million for Home & Outdoor and $897 million to $940 million for Beauty & Wellness. Adjusted earnings are expected in the range of $3.25 to $3.75 per share, with adjusted EBITDA of $190 million to $197 million and free cash flow of $85 million to $100 million.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has gained 34% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 32.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. At present, MAMA holds a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Mama's Creations’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 29.8% and 66.7%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. Mama's Creations delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 125%, on average.



US Foods Holding Corp. USFD engages in the marketing, sale and distribution of fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. USFD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. US Foods Holding delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods Holding’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5.4% and 20.9%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN operates as a food company worldwide. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2. Tyson Foods delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ current fiscal-year sales indicates growth of 4.4%, from the prior-year reported levels.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.