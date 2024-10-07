Helen of Troy Q2 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What You Should Know

Helen of Troy Limited HELE is likely to register a top- and bottom-line decline when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Oct. 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales is pegged at $457.2 million, suggesting a decline of almost 7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for fiscal second-quarter earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.08 per share. The projection indicates a plunge of 37.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. HELE has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 5.5%, on average. The leading consumer products player reported a negative earnings surprise of 37.7% in the last reported quarter.



Things to Consider About HELE’s Upcoming Results

Helen of Troy has been facing a challenging macroeconomic environment with reduced demand from consumers and retailers. As financial pressures rise, consumers are prioritizing essential purchases, leading to a decline in sales of discretionary items like outdoor products, beauty supplies, and household goods. The slowdown is noticeable in the global outdoor and beauty categories. Retailers are responding by managing their inventories carefully, further adding to the company's exposure to market volatility.



In addition, Helen of Troy has been dealing with increasing SG&A expenses, stemming from higher marketing spending and additional costs related to operational inefficiencies, among others. These rising expenses have been a persistent challenge, impacting the company's overall cost structure and are likely to have impacted its performance in the quarter to be reported. For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, management expects a decline in sales of 4-7%. The company anticipates an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) decline of 35-45% for the quarter under review.



Yet, HELE is on track with several strategic initiatives to aid growth amid challenging market conditions. The company is focusing on brand revitalization, marketing effectiveness and innovation while leveraging data analytics and optimizing distribution networks to support sales growth.

Earnings Whispers for Helen of Troy

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Helen of Troy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Helen of Troy carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time around.

Clorox CLX currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.48% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2025 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.64 billion, which indicates an increase of 18.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share indicates growth of 177.6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. CLX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 122.9%, on average.



Colgate-Palmolive CL currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.20% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $5 billion, suggesting a rise of 1.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at 88 cents per share in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for CL’s earnings indicates growth of 2.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. CL has delivered an earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Monster Beverage MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.62% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register top-and-bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNST’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 43 cents per share. The consensus estimate for earnings indicates 4.9% growth from the year-ago quarter's reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, suggesting a rise of 3.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. MNST reported a negative earnings surprise of 3.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

