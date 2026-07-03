Helen of Troy Q1 Earnings Coming Up: What Should Investors Expect?

Helen of Troy Limited HELE is likely to witness top-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings on July 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $375.1 million, indicating an increase of 0.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at 2 cents a share, which suggests a decline of 95.1% from the figure reported in the year-ago period. HELE has a trailing four-quarter negative surprise of around 5%, on average.

Helen of Troy Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Helen of Troy Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Helen of Troy Limited Quote

Factors Likely to Influence HELE’s Upcoming Results

Helen of Troy’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 results are likely to reflect continued progress in its brand revitalization strategy. The company entered the year with a greater focus on innovation, marketing and consumer engagement, supported by new product launches across several key brands, including Hydro Flask, OXO, Revlon, Osprey and Olive & June. Continued investments in digital capabilities, social commerce and international expansion may also have supported consumer engagement and sales execution during the quarter.



Operational initiatives are also expected to have remained supportive. Helen of Troy continued to diversify its manufacturing footprint, strengthen dual sourcing and enhance supply-chain capabilities to mitigate tariff exposure and improve operational resilience. The company also maintained its focus on working-capital efficiency, inventory optimization and technology investments, including advanced planning and AI-enabled capabilities, which could have aided execution during the quarter.



Our model suggests organic volumes to dip 0.5% in the first quarter, indicating an improvement from a 6.1% decline witnessed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.



However, the first-quarter performance may have been constrained by a difficult operating backdrop. On its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026earnings call management continued to anticipate inflationary pressures, cautious discretionary spending, conservative retailer inventory management and a highly competitive promotional environment. These factors may have weighed on demand across discretionary categories and kept retailer ordering patterns measured, limiting the pace of top-line recovery.



First-quarter profitability may have been hurt by higher tariff-related costs, as the company expected them to weigh more heavily in the first half of fiscal 2027. Continued spending on marketing, innovation and talent to rebuild brand momentum is also likely to have limited margin gains. Our model suggests an adjusted operating margin contraction of 130 basis points to 3% for the first quarter.

Q1 Earnings Whispers for HELE

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Helen of Troy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Helen of Troy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s upcoming quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.23 billion. The figure implies a 1.7% increase from the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $1.99, indicating a 3.7% gain from the year-ago period figure. KMB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.1%, on average.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for CELH’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $891.5 million, which calls for 20.6% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 42 cents, which implies a 10.6% decrease year over year. CELH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58.1%, on average.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.17% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for Tyson Foods’ quarterly revenues is pinned at $14.29 billion, which suggests 2.9% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.04, which implies a 14.3% increase year over year. TSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 18.1%, on average.

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Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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