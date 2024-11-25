Helen of Troy price target raised to $78 from $71 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Helen of Troy (HELE) to $78 from $71 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Helen of Troy announced it will acquire nail care company Olive & June for $240M, which includes cash of $225M at closing and a $15M performance-based earnout over three years, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Helen of Troy can help O&J launch on Amazon (AMZN), and synergies are likely, but not included in the firm’s estimates, though O&J will add to the company’s exposure to potential tariffs.

