Helen of Troy (HELE) Price Target Increased by 33.82% to 23.20

The average one-year price target for Helen of Troy (NasdaqGS:HELE) has been revised to $23.20 / share. This is an increase of 33.82% from the prior estimate of $17.34 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.07% from the latest reported closing price of $17.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helen of Troy. This is an decrease of 96 owner(s) or 19.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HELE is 0.05%, an increase of 17.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.34% to 27,969K shares. The put/call ratio of HELE is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,368K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,412K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 49.06% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,011K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 985K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 9.47% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 948K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares , representing an increase of 55.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 16.62% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 747K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares , representing an increase of 61.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 68.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 735K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 51.56% over the last quarter.

