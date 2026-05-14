Helen of Troy (HELE) Price Target Increased by 23.51% to 29.92

The average one-year price target for Helen of Troy (NasdaqGS:HELE) has been revised to $29.92 / share. This is an increase of 23.51% from the prior estimate of $24.22 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.57% from the latest reported closing price of $22.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helen of Troy. This is an decrease of 183 owner(s) or 48.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HELE is 0.04%, an increase of 35.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.25% to 23,075K shares. The put/call ratio of HELE is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RWWM holds 1,174K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 632K shares , representing an increase of 46.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 33.88% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,049K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares , representing an increase of 59.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 107.06% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,007K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 881K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 706K shares , representing an increase of 19.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 785K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares , representing an increase of 16.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 1.19% over the last quarter.

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