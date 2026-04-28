Helen of Troy (HELE) Price Target Increased by 17.28% to 24.22

The average one-year price target for Helen of Troy (NasdaqGS:HELE) has been revised to $24.22 / share. This is an increase of 17.28% from the prior estimate of $20.66 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.57% from the latest reported closing price of $23.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helen of Troy. This is an decrease of 221 owner(s) or 52.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HELE is 0.04%, an increase of 35.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.66% to 22,413K shares. The put/call ratio of HELE is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 1,049K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares , representing an increase of 59.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 107.06% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 881K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 706K shares , representing an increase of 19.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 785K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares , representing an increase of 16.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 761K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 948K shares , representing a decrease of 24.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 41.61% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 757K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 747K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 14.41% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.