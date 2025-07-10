Markets
Helen Of Troy Guides Q2 Well Below Estimates; Stock Plummets 20% - Update

July 10, 2025 — 07:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) provided earnings, adjusted earnings and total revenue guidance for the second quarter, well below estimates.

For the second quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.56 to $0.68 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.45 to $0.60 per share on consolidated net sales revenue between $408 million and $432 million.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.21 per share on revenues of $475.15 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Due to evolving global tariff policies and the related business and macroeconomic uncertainty, the Company is only providing an outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 at this time.

The Company is continuing to assess the incremental tariff cost exposure in light of continuing changes to global tariff policies and the full extent of its potential mitigation plans, as well as the associated timing to implement such plans.

Through the combination of tariff mitigation actions and these additional cost reduction measures, the Company now believes it can reduce the net tariff impact on operating income to less than $15 million, based on tariffs currently in place.

