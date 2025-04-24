HELEN OF TROY Earnings Results: $HELE Reports Quarterly Earnings

HELEN OF TROY ($HELE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $2.33 per share, missing estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $485,890,000, missing estimates of $491,871,540 by $-5,981,540.
HELEN OF TROY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of HELEN OF TROY stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 689,416 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,247,759
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 528,305 shares (+446.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,608,488
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 506,767 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,319,869
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 402,247 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,066,438
- NORGES BANK removed 286,630 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,149,072
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 264,616 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,831,975
- MEDINA VALUE PARTNERS, LLC added 239,593 shares (+303.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,334,849
