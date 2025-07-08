HELEN OF TROY Earnings Preview: Recent $HELE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HELEN OF TROY ($HELE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $405,408,180 and earnings of $0.92 per share.

HELEN OF TROY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of HELEN OF TROY stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HELEN OF TROY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HELE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

HELEN OF TROY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HELE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HELE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $47.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $38.0 on 04/17/2025

