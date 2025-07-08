HELEN OF TROY Earnings Preview: Recent $HELE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HELEN OF TROY ($HELE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $405,408,180 and earnings of $0.92 per share.
HELEN OF TROY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of HELEN OF TROY stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 919,514 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,184,803
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 689,416 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,876,861
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 371,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,844,790
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 316,755 shares (+1985.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,943,224
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 299,907 shares (+82.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,042,025
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 261,972 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,012,882
- GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA added 237,555 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,706,816
HELEN OF TROY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HELE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
HELEN OF TROY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HELE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HELE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $47.0 on 07/07/2025
- Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $38.0 on 04/17/2025
