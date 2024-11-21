Helen of Troy to acquire Olive & June for $240M

The company states: “Helen of Troy (HELE) announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire the business of Olive & June, LLC. Olive & June, founded in 2013, is an innovative, omni-channel nail care brand trailblazing the DIY nail revolution. Within the multi-billion-dollar beauty industry, Olive & June plays across all nail care categories: polish, artificial, tools, treatment, and care, delivering a salon-quality experience at home. Its consumer solutions-driven product innovation and digital-first model to engage and educate consumers drives brand loyalty and social media engagement well above the category averages. The Olive & June acquisition is an excellent, complementary fit with Helen of Troy’s strategic goal of Continuing Better Together M&A. Helen of Troy believes it can add value to Olive & June and use its scalable operating platform, while Olive & June can accelerate profitable growth for Helen of Troy by helping to further diversify its product offerings. As the Company continues to focus on elevating the health and performance of its core brand portfolio, it intends for Olive & June to operate in a stand-alone but supported model, with the brand continuing to operate largely as it is operated today except in areas where the Company believes it can accelerate Olive & June’s momentum. The total purchase consideration is expected to be $225 million in cash at closing, subject to certain customary closing adjustments, and a $15 million earnout subject to performance over three years. The total purchase price implies a multiple of less than 11x estimated calendar year 2025 adjusted EBITDA before synergies, which compares favorably to the Company’s recent transactions. The Company expects Olive & June’s calendar year 2024 net sales revenue to be approximately $92 million.”

