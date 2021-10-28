Helen of Troy's (NASDAQ:HELE) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For example, the Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) share price has soared 173% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. The last week saw the share price soften some 3.4%.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Helen of Troy achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 19% per year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 22% per year. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:HELE Earnings Per Share Growth October 28th 2021

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

A Different Perspective

Helen of Troy provided a TSR of 10% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 22% a year, over half a decade) look better. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Helen of Troy better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Helen of Troy that you should be aware of.

We will like Helen of Troy better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

