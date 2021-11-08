Helen Of Troy Stock Seems Poised For A Rise

Helen of Troy stock (NASDAQ: HELE) has risen a little less than 5% over the past month (21 trading days), underperforming the S&P 500 which was up more than 7%. If you look at the change over the last ten days as well, the stock has returned 1%, again underperforming the market which rose almost 3%. However, the stock has started picking up and has risen 4.4% over the past week (five trading days), beating the market’s return of 2.4%. The company had reported Q2 2022 earnings in early October (HELE’s fiscal year ends in February), with revenue dropping to $475 million from $531 million in Q2 2021. The company saw a surge in health & home revenue over FY ’21, but with people starting to step out more now, health & home revenue dropped to $141 million, down from $211 million in Q2 2021. However, HELE’s FY ’22 revenue is still on track to beat that in FY ’20, the last pre-Covid fiscal year, and 1H ’22 EPS already stands at $4.47, only 25% lower than the $6.06 for the entire pre-Covid fiscal ’20.

Now, is HELE stock set to build on its gains or could we expect some correction? We believe that there is a decent 60% chance of a rise in HELE stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on HELE Stock Chance of Rise. For additional details about Helen of Troy historical returns and comparison to peers, see Helen of Troy (HELE) Stock Return.

Twenty-One Day: HELE 4.7%, vs. S&P500 7.3%; Underperformed market

(34% likelihood event; 60% probability of rise over next 21 days)

HELE stock increased 4.7% the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) rise of 7.3%

the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) rise of 7.3% A change of 4.7% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 34% likelihood event, which has occurred 856 times out of 2516 in the last 10 years

Of these 856 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 514 occasions

This points to a 60% probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

Ten Day: HELE 0.9%, vs. S&P500 2.7%; Underperformed market

(48% likelihood event; 55% probability of rise over next 10 days)

HELE stock increased 0.9% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 2.7%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 2.7% A change of 0.9% or more over ten trading days is a 48% likelihood event, which has occurred 1200 times out of 2516 in the last 10 years

Of these 1200 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next ten trading days on 661 occasions

This points to a 55% probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

Five Day: HELE 4.4%, vs. S&P500 2.4%; Outperformed market

(14% likelihood event; 55% probability of rise over next five days)

HELE stock increased 4.4% over a five-day trading period ending 11/3/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 2.4%

over a five-day trading period ending 11/3/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 2.4% A change of 4.4% or more over five trading days (one week) is a 14% likelihood event, which has occurred 359 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Of these 359 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next five trading days on 197 occasions

This points to a 55% probability for the stock rising over the next five trading days

