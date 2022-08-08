Helen Of Troy Stock Has Lost 27% Since Late 2019- Here's Why

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) stock price lost 27% from $180 in 2019 end to around $131 currently, primarily due to unfavorable changes in its P/S multiple. During this period, the company witnessed a strong 28% rise in revenues, and combined with a drop in its outstanding share count, its revenue per share actually rose 35%. Additionally, over the same period, the S&P 500 returned around 30%, meaning that HELE stock strongly underperformed the broader markets since 2019-end.

In our interactive dashboard, Why Helen of Troy Stock Moved: HELE Stock Has Lost 27% Since 2019, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) Helen of Troy’s Total Revenue has grown 28% from $1.7 billion in FY 2019 to $2.2 billion on an LTM basis

HELE’s total revenue has grown from $1.7 billion in 2020 to $2.1 billion in 2021 (HELE’s fiscal year ends in February), led primarily by a sharp rise in Health & Home and Housewares revenues, which have each added $200 million in sales since FY ’19.

These segments helped Helen of Troy post strong sales growth in both the United States and international markets.

Additionally, HELE’s beauty product sales have also risen around $150 million since FY ’19, further boosting the company’s revenues.

For details about HELE revenues and comparison to peers, see Helen of Troy (HELE) Revenue Comparison

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased 35% from $67.92 in FY 2019 to $91.72 currently

Helen of Troy revenue rose from $1.7 billion in FY ’19 to $2.2 billion currently, while the outstanding share count decreased from around 25.1 million in 2019 to just a little under 24 million currently.

Due to this, RPS has jumped from $67.92 in FY ’19 to $91.72 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for Helen of Troy rose strongly from 2.5x in 2019 end to 3.1x by 2020 end, but has pulled back to 1.4x currently, around 44% lower than what it was in late 2019

Helen of Troy’s exceptional performance since 2019-end first saw its P/S multiple increase from 2.5x in 2019 to over 3x in 2020, but currently stands at around 1.4x.

Despite HELE’s strong sales performance and increased demand, the P/S multiple has dropped steadily since late-2020 as the surging demand for housewares is expected to pull back.

For additional details about the company’s historical returns and comparison to peers, see Helen of Troy (HELE) Stock Return.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Our high-quality portfolio and multi-strategy portfolio have beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Aug 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] HELE Return -2% -46% 56% S&P 500 Return 1% -13% 85% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 3% -11% 252%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 8/4/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.