Helen Of Troy Rises On Upbeat Q1 Results, Outlook

July 10, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) are rising more than 17% Monday morning after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results. The company's full-year earnings outlook also came in above analysts' view.

Profit in the quarter declined to $22.58 million or $0.94 per share from $26.6 million or $1.02 per share last year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.94 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.59 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 6.6% year-on-year to $474.67 million. The consensus estimate was for $465.36 million

Looking forward to the full year, Helen of Troy expects sales to be in the range of $1.965 billion-$2.015 billion. The consensus estimate stands at $2 billion.

Adjusted EPS for the year is expected to be in the range of $8.50-$9.00. Analysts expect earnings of $8.48 for the year.

HELE, currently at $132.13, has been trading in the range of $81.14 - $151.25 in the last 1 year.

