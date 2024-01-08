News & Insights

Markets
HELE

Helen Of Troy Q3 Results Beat View; Updates Annual Outlook

January 08, 2024 — 07:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Helen of Troy Limited (HELE), a consumer products company, Monday reported profit of $75.9 million or $3.19 per share for the third quarter, higher than $51.83 million or $2.15 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to lower cost of goods sold.

Cost of goods sold was $285.83 million for the latest quarter, down from $301.93 million last year.

The company also updated its outlook for the full year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $66.4 million or $2.79 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $2.75 per share.

Revenue for the quarter, however, declined to $549.6 million from $558.6 million, but beat the consensus estimate of $543.63 million.

The company said decrease in revenue was mainly due to softer demand in hair appliance, humidification and air filtration products, later start to the illness season, and SKU rationalization efforts. Net sales revenue was also impacted by a decline in brick and mortar sales in the insulated beverageware category in Home & Outdoor.

Helen of Troy now expects net sales in the range of $1.975 billion - $2.0 billion for the full year, up from the previous outlook of $1.965 billion - $2.015 billion.

Adjusted EPS for the year is expected in the range of $8.60 - $8.85, compared with $8.50 - $9.00 guided earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HELE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.