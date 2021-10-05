Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Helen of Troy's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at May 2021 Helen of Troy had debt of US$519.9m, up from US$339.3m in one year. However, it also had US$37.4m in cash, and so its net debt is US$482.6m.

How Healthy Is Helen of Troy's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:HELE Debt to Equity History October 5th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Helen of Troy had liabilities of US$571.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$574.3m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$37.4m and US$411.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$697.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Helen of Troy has a market capitalization of US$5.31b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Helen of Troy's net debt is only 1.4 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 25.2 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Another good sign is that Helen of Troy has been able to increase its EBIT by 28% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Helen of Troy's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Helen of Troy recorded free cash flow worth 75% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Happily, Helen of Troy's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! Considering this range of factors, it seems to us that Helen of Troy is quite prudent with its debt, and the risks seem well managed. So we're not worried about the use of a little leverage on the balance sheet. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Helen of Troy you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

