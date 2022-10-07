Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) earnings and shareholder returns have been trending downwards for the last year, but the stock ascends 5.1% this past week

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Unfortunately, shareholders of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have suffered share price declines over the last year. To wit the share price is down 55% in that time. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down32% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 32% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

While the last year has been tough for Helen of Troy shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Helen of Troy reported an EPS drop of 19% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 55% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Helen of Troy shareholders are down 55% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 19%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 3%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Helen of Troy you should be aware of.

