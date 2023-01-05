Markets
Helen of Troy Limited Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

January 05, 2023 — 07:51 am EST

(RTTNews) - Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $51.826 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $75.683 million, or $3.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Helen of Troy Limited reported adjusted earnings of $66.259 million or $2.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.6% to $558.606 million from $624.884 million last year.

Helen of Troy Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $51.826 Mln. vs. $75.683 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.15 vs. $3.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.61 -Revenue (Q3): $558.606 Mln vs. $624.884 Mln last year.

