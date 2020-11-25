Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Gains on Robust Online Business

Helen of Troy Limited HELE looks well positioned on strength in robust digital efforts. Also, the company’s strong Leadership Brands are driving growth. These trends continued in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Markedly, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current fiscal year sales and earnings indicates a rise of 17.4% and 19%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Let’s delve deeper.

Factors Driving Helen of Troy’s Growth

Helen of Troy is gaining from consistent online sales and digital marketing efforts. Notably, online sales advanced nearly 32% year over year in the fiscal second quarter and contributed roughly 24% to the top line. Consumer’s preference for online shopping as opposed to venturing into brick and mortar stores amid the coronavirus outbreak was a growth driver.



In fact, management is on track to make consistent investments in the digital arena to keep pace with evolving consumer environment. The company is persistently augmenting its digital presence through sophisticated marketing plans and improved content. Earlier, the company stated that online development has been a key area of focus for its transformation plan — both Phase 1 and 2.





Moreover, the company is focused on investing in its “Leadership Brands,” which is a portfolio of market leading brands. These brands contribute a significant chunk to the company’s sales, which generates solid margins and volumes. The company’s constant investments in these brands that are considered most productive have been delivering robust results. Management made another move in this direction by acquiring Drybar Products in January 2020. Drybar Products, which marks the company's eighth Leadership Brand, has been yielding results and was a contributor to the top line in the fiscal second quarter.



Notably, sales from the company’s eight Leadership Brands increased 30.3%, including a 3.2% growth from Drybar during the fiscal second quarter. Also, as part of its strategy of keeping focus on Leadership Brands, the company decided to divest some assets in its mass channel personal care business (Personal Care). It expects the divestiture to close in fiscal 2021.

Wrapping Up

Helen of Troy’s international presence exposes it to risks associated with adverse currency movements. The same was noticed in the fiscal second quarter, wherein unfavorable currency fluctuations affected sales in the Beauty segment.



Nevertheless, the aforementioned upsides are likely to help this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company stay in investors’ good books. Shares of Helen of Troy have gained 14.5% year to date against the industry’s decline of 19.1%.

