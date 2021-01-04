Helen of Troy (HELE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Helen of Troy Limited HELE is likely to register an improvement in the top line, when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Jan 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $560.1 million, which indicates an increase of 18% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



However, the company’s bottom line is expected to decline year over year. Though the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings is unchanged at $3.10 per share in the past 30 days, it suggests a dip of 0.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Notably, Helen of Troy delivered an earnings surprise of 57.7% in the last reported quarter. Also, this consumer products company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 39.3%, on average.

Helen of Troy Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Helen of Troy Limited price-eps-surprise | Helen of Troy Limited Quote

Key Factors to Note

Helen of Troy is benefiting from strength in its online business. We note that, consumer’s preference for online shopping as opposed to venturing into brick and mortar stores amid the coronavirus outbreak is driving growth. Management has been on track to make continued investments in this arena. Also, contributions from Drybar Products’ acquisition have been driving growth.



Apart from these, the company is gaining from strength of its Leadership Brands, which account for a significant chunk of sales. Its constant investments in these brands that include Drybar Products, Vicks, OXO and Honeywell to name some have been delivering robust results.



That said, Helen of Troy’s international presence exposes it to risks associated with adverse currency movements. This was noticed in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, wherein unfavorable currency fluctuations affected the company’s Beauty segment.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Helen of Troy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Helen of Troy sports a Zacks Rank #1 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY currently has an Earnings ESP of +32.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Brown-Forman Corporation BF.B currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Constellation Brands STZ currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

