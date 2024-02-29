Helen of Troy (HELE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Helen of Troy (HELE) ended the recent trading session at $125, demonstrating a -0.62% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.9%.

The the stock of personal and household products company has risen by 9.85% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

The upcoming earnings release of Helen of Troy will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.31, marking a 14.93% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $477.88 million, indicating a 1.38% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.76 per share and revenue of $1.99 billion, indicating changes of -7.3% and -3.81%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Helen of Troy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Helen of Troy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Helen of Troy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.2, so one might conclude that Helen of Troy is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, HELE's PEG ratio is currently 1.79. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. HELE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, placing it within the bottom 32% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.