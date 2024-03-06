Helen of Troy (HELE) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Helen of Troy (HELE) closed the latest trading day at $121.32, indicating a -0.11% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.58%.

The personal and household products company's shares have seen an increase of 5.63% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Helen of Troy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.31, reflecting a 14.93% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $477.88 million, indicating a 1.38% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Helen of Troy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Helen of Troy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Helen of Troy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.8, so one might conclude that Helen of Troy is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that HELE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Cosmetics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.91.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 168, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.