Helen of Troy (HELE) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Helen of Troy (HELE) closed at $119.43, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.54%.

The personal and household products company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.22% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Helen of Troy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.31, up 14.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $477.88 million, indicating a 1.38% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Helen of Troy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Helen of Troy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Helen of Troy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.95, so one might conclude that Helen of Troy is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that HELE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Cosmetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 157, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.