Helen of Troy (HELE) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Helen of Troy (HELE) closed the latest trading day at $110.40, indicating a -0.32% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.37%.

Shares of the personal and household products company witnessed a gain of 9.91% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 1.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.39%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Helen of Troy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.76, signifying a 0.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $542.66 million, down 2.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.77 per share and a revenue of $2 billion, demonstrating changes of -7.2% and -3.7%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Helen of Troy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Helen of Troy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Helen of Troy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.63. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.81 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that HELE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Cosmetics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.72.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 195, this industry ranks in the bottom 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

