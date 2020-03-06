Helen of Troy (HELE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $158.51, changing hands as low as $153.13 per share. Helen of Troy Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HELE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HELE's low point in its 52 week range is $108.305 per share, with $198.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $154.36.

