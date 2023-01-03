Helen of Troy (HELE) Queued for Q3 Earnings: Things to Note

Helen of Troy Limited HELE is likely to register top-and bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Jan 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $527.7 million, suggesting a decrease of 15.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal third-quarter bottom line has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $2.65 per share. The projection indicates a decline of 28.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



We expect fiscal third-quarter net revenues to be down 16.7% year over year to $520.3 million and the bottom line to decline 29.4% to $2.63 a share.



Helen of Troy has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.9%, on average. This consumer products company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.3% in the last reported quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Helen of Troy Limited price-eps-surprise | Helen of Troy Limited Quote

Things To Note

Helen of Troy is witnessing pressure from the rising inflationary environment, which has been denting its profit. The shift in consumer buying patterns amid rising prices is a concern for the company. Incidentally, management expects a mid-teen percent sales decline in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The company envisions adjusted earnings per share (EPS) decline in the high-twenties percent range for the to-be-reported quarter.



Helen of Troy has been keen on making solid investments in its Leadership Brands. Focus on consumer-centric innovation, digital marketing, enhanced production and distribution capacity bodes well. The company is on track with cost-saving endeavors to counter inflation and supply-chain disruptions.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Helen of Troy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Helen of Troy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Conagra Brands CAG currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.46% and a Zacks Rank of 2. CAG is expected to register top- and bottom-line improvement when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Conagra Brands’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.3 billion, calling for growth of 6.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of 65 cents suggests a 1.6% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter. CAG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.8%, on average.



The Kraft Heinz Company KHC currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3. KHC is likely to register a bottom-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of 78 cents suggests a decrease of 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Kraft Heinz’s top line is likely to grow year over year in the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $7.2 billion, indicating a rise of 6.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. KHC delivered an earnings beat of 15.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Kellogg Company K currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.72% and a Zacks Rank of 3. K is expected to register top- and bottom-line improvement when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kellogg's quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.6 billion, calling for growth of 6.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of 84 cents suggests a 1.2% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter. K has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.6%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kellogg Company (K) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.