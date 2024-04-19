Helen of Troy (HELE) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: Factors to Note

Helen of Troy Limited HELE is likely to register a top-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Apr 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales is pegged at $477.9 million, suggesting a drop of 1.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for fiscal 2024 net sales is pegged at almost $2 billion, suggesting a drop of 3.8% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



Nevertheless, the company’s bottom line is likely to increase year over year. The consensus mark for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $2.31 per share. The projection indicates growth of 14.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $8.76 per share, indicating a decline of 7.3% from the year-ago period’s figure.



Helen of Troy has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of almost 9%, on average. The leading consumer products player reported an earnings surprise of 1.1% in the last reported quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Helen of Troy Limited price-eps-surprise | Helen of Troy Limited Quote

Things To Note

Helen of Troy is battling declines due to ongoing consumer spending pressure and uncertainties in discretionary categories. Persistent inflation and lower levels of household savings are compelling consumers to be prudent with their money. Reduced illness incidences compared with the pre-pandemic period’s levels have been impacting performance. Structural headwinds of increased annual incentive compensation, depreciation and interest expenses have also been a downside. Concurrently, management anticipates fiscal 2024 consolidated net sales revenues in the range of $1.975-$2 billion, calling for a decline of 4.7% to 3.5%.



The company has been witnessing softness across its Beauty & Wellness division due to low consumer demand. Management expects Home & Outdoor segmental net sales decline of 1.5-0.5% in fiscal 2024. Meanwhile, Beauty & Wellness net sales are likely to have decreased 7.5-5.9% in fiscal 2024. Our model suggests a 0.7% and 6.4% net sales decline in the Beauty & Wellness and Home & Outdoor segments, respectively, for the fiscal year. Management envisions adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $8.60-$8.85, suggesting a decline of 9-6.3% in fiscal 2024.



Helen of Troy has been focused on making solid investments in its Leadership Brands, which is a portfolio of market-leading brands. Also, management is on track with Project Pegasus, which is aimed at expanding operating margins via improved efficiency and lower costs. For the fiscal 2024, Helen of Troy expects consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $330-$335 million, indicating growth of 0.8-2.3% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Helen of Troy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Helen of Troy carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Some Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these also have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time:



The Hershey Company HSY has an Earnings ESP of +0.90% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to witness top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.12 billion, which suggests a rise of 4.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s quarterly EPS has risen by a cent in the past seven days to $2.73, which calls for a decrease of 7.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level. HSY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.5%, on average.



Altria Group MO currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.53% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register a top-and-bottom-line decline when it reports first-quarter 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Altria’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.73 billion, which calls for a drop of 0.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Altria’s bottom line stands at $1.15 per share, which indicates a decrease of 2.5% from the year-ago quarter. MO delivered a positive earnings surprise of 0.9% in the last reported quarter.



Church & Dwight CHD currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.37% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register top-line and bottom-line increases when it reports first-quarter 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.49 billion, which indicates growth of 4.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s quarterly earnings of 86 cents suggests a rise of 1.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. CHD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.