Helen of Troy (HELE) Price Target Increased by 13.19% to 162.79

The average one-year price target for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) has been revised to 162.79 / share. This is an increase of 13.19% from the prior estimate of 143.82 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 150.49 to a high of 189.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.21% from the latest reported closing price of 141.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 619 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helen of Troy. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HELE is 0.14%, a decrease of 7.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.60% to 36,041K shares. The put/call ratio of HELE is 1.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooke & Bieler holds 2,050K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,901K shares, representing an increase of 7.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 15.91% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,645K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 18.96% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,499K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing an increase of 21.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 87.24% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 1,288K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,076K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 16.28% over the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Comapny sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

