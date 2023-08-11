Helen of Troy (HELE) Poised on Leadership Brands, Strategies

Helen of Troy Limited HELE looks well placed, courtesy of strength in its Leadership Brands. The company’s focus on strategic growth efforts, including Project Pegasus is yielding. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have increased 34.6% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 8.2%.



Let’s take a closer look at the factors yielding results.

Focus on Leadership Brands

Helen of Troy is focused on making solid investments in its Leadership Brands, which is a portfolio of market-leading brands. Brands in this portfolio, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, Drybar and Osprey are positioned to enhance market share. These brands account for a significant chunk of the company's sales, which generate solid margins and volumes.



In its first-quarter fiscal 2024earnings call management highlighted that its key leadership brands like OXO, Osprey and PUR and Curlsmith outperformed. Various leadership brands see improved share in specific categories across the United States.



Helen of Troy’s constant investments in the most productive brands have been delivering robust results. In December 2021, Helen of Troy concluded the buyout of Osprey Packs, Inc., worth $414.7 million, which marks the company’s ninth Leadership Brand, yielding favorable results. The company acquired Drybar Products in January 2020.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Project Pegasus Holds Promise

In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Helen of Troy focused on developing a global restructuring plan, Project Pegasus. The plan aims to expand operating margins via initiatives designed to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Project Pegasus includes efforts to optimize the company’s brand portfolio, streamline and simplify the organization, grow the cost of goods saving projects and improve the efficiency of the supply-chain network. The project aims at streamlining indirect spending and improving cash flow and working capital.



As part of Project Pegasus, management expects to achieve annualized pre-tax operating profit improvements of $75-85 million, to be substantially generated by fiscal 2026-end. Management is on track to deliver $20 million of Project Pegasus savings during fiscal 2024.

Strategic Efforts on Track

Helen of Troy is investing in key areas to continue driving growth. To this end, the company is focused on investing in consumer-centric innovation, digital marketing and media, new packaging, enhanced production and distribution capacity, and direct-to-consumer channels, among others.



Growing the company's international business is also integral to its Phase II transformation plan. In fiscal 2023, HELE completed its new 2 million-square-foot state-of-the-art distribution facility in Tennessee. Management had earlier highlighted that it is diversifying the geographic footprint of global sourcing across China, Southeast Asia and Mexico. In fiscal 2024, management expects to incur capital asset expenditures in the range of $45-$50 million.



All said, we believe that focus toward such growth endeavors is likely to help Helen of Troy keep its growth story going.

Other Top-Ranked Staple Bets

Here, we have highlighted three top-ranked stocks, namely Post Holdings POST, Utz Brands Inc. UTZ and The J. M. Smucker Company SJM.



Post Holdings, a consumer-packaged goods holding company, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). POST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 59.6% on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Post Holdings’ current fiscal year sales and earnings suggests growth of 13.5% and 184.5%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.



Utz Brands, which manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks, currently has a Zacks Rank #2. UTZ’s expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 10.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Utz Brands’ current fiscal year sales suggests growth of 3.5% from the year-ago reported numbers. UTZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.9% on average.



The J. M. Smucker, which manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. SJM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The J. M. Smucker’s current financial-year earnings suggests growth of 6.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.