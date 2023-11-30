Helen of Troy (HELE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Helen of Troy (HELE) standing at $105.03, reflecting a +0.8% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.38% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the personal and household products company had gained 7.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 6.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 10.72%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Helen of Troy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.76, indicating a 0.36% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $542.66 million, indicating a 2.86% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

HELE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.77 per share and revenue of $2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.2% and -3.7%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Helen of Troy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Helen of Troy currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Helen of Troy has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.89 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.99.

One should further note that HELE currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.49. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. HELE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

