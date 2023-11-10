Helen of Troy (HELE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Helen of Troy (HELE) standing at $98.91, reflecting a +1.92% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.05%.

The personal and household products company's shares have seen a decrease of 12.44% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Helen of Troy in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.76, signifying a 0.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $543.99 million, indicating a 2.62% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.77 per share and a revenue of $2 billion, demonstrating changes of -7.2% and -3.7%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Helen of Troy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.3% increase. Helen of Troy is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Helen of Troy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.07. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.47.

It's also important to note that HELE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HELE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, placing it within the bottom 13% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

