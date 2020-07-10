Helen of Troy (HELE) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.1% in Session

Helen of Troy Limited HELE was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $173.17 to $195.10 in the past one-month time frame.

The move came after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 results.

The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Helen of Troy. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Helen of Troy currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Investors interested in the Cosmetics industry may consider Symrise AG SYIEY, which also has a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

