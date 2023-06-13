Helen of Troy (HELE) Displays Bright Prospects, Risks Persist

Helen of Troy Limited HELE remains focused on investing in consumer-centric innovation, digital marketing and media, enhanced production and distribution and direct-to-consumer channels, among others.



Management has also been investing in key growth areas as part of its Phase II Transformation efforts, which commenced in fiscal 2019. HELE’s core net sales increased, witnessing a 9.1% CAGR since the beginning of Phase II, well ahead of its target. Also, its core adjusted earnings per share grew, seeing a 6.8% CAGR during the same time frame.



Helen of Troy believes in strengthening its businesses through the addition of assets. It closed the buyout of Recipe Products Ltd. in April 2022. Recipe Products’ Curlsmith products have been proving to be category leaders in the fast-growing prestige haircare products market. The company’s acquisition of Osprey Packs in December 2021 has been proving beneficial. Also, it completed the buyout of Drybar Products in January 2020. Notably, acquisitions contributed 3.4% to revenue growth in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023.



Under Project Pegasus, the company remains committed to optimizing its brand portfolio, streamlining and simplifying the organization, growing cost management projects and improving the efficiency of its supply-chain network. Further, the project aims at streamlining indirect spending and improving cash flow and working capital.



However, it has been witnessing a tough operating landscape, including a shift in consumer spending patterns and lower order levels from retail customers. For instance, in the fiscal fourth quarter, its net sales tumbled 16.7% year-over-year to $484.6 million. The downside was a result of softness in the organic business to the tune of 19.8% stemming from reduced consumer demand. Owing to these headwinds, management projected its net sales to decline by 9-7% and 7-5% in the first and second quarters of fiscal 2024, respectively.



Although the company’s consolidated gross profit margin inched up in the fiscal fourth quarter, it continued to bear the brunt of cost inflation. The metric was hurt by an unfavorable product mix and channel mix, as well as an increase in inventory obsolescence costs. For fiscal 2024, it expects additional year-over-year expenses related to the restoration of annual incentive compensation expenses and increased interest and depreciation expenses.



In the past six months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has returned 0.7% against the industry’s decline of 16.6%.

