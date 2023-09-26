Helen of Troy (HELE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Helen of Troy (HELE) closed at $115.33, marking a -1.96% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the personal and household products company had lost 3.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Helen of Troy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post earnings of $1.60 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 29.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $485.45 million, down 6.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.86 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.24% and -10.05%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Helen of Troy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Helen of Troy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Helen of Troy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.51, which means Helen of Troy is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that HELE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Cosmetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

