Helen of Troy (HELE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Helen of Troy (HELE) closed at $120.16, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the personal and household products company had lost 10.55% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Helen of Troy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Helen of Troy is projected to report earnings of $1.60 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 29.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $485.45 million, down 6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.86 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion, which would represent changes of -6.24% and -2.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Helen of Troy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Helen of Troy is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Helen of Troy has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.78 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.83.

Also, we should mention that HELE has a PEG ratio of 1.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Cosmetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.93 at yesterday's closing price.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.