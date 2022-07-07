Markets
Helen Of Troy Declines 9% On Earnings Miss, Trimmed Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) are down more than 9% Thursday morning after the company slashed its full-year outlook. First-quarter earnings also missed analysts' view.

Helen of Troy engages in the design, development, import, and distribution of brand-name consumer products.

Looking forward, Helen of Troy expects full-year net sales to be in the range of $2.150 billion-$2.200 billion compared with the prior outlook of $2.38 billion to $2.42 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $9.85-$10.35, lower than the previous guidance of $12.73-$13.03.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $13.17 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion for the period.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income of $24.6 million or $1.02 per share compared with $57 million or $2.31 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $2.41 per share, that missed the consensus estimate of $2.54 per share.

Sales for the quarter declined 6.% year-on-year to $508.08 million. The analysts' expectation was for $484.48 million.

HELE is at $154.44 currently. It has traded in the range of $149.03-$256.26 in the past 52 weeks.

