HELE Stock Outlook Improves as Brand Momentum Starts to Rebuild

Helen of Troy Limited HELE is showing early signs of stabilization as execution improves across its two operating segments.

The investment debate now centers on whether better sales momentum in leadership brands can build a durable recovery while margins remain under pressure from tariffs, costs and cautious consumer spending.

Helen of Troy Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Helen of Troy Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Helen of Troy Limited Quote

Helen of Troy Rebuilds Core Brands

Helen of Troy is focusing its strategy on leadership brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, PUR, Hot Tools, Drybar, Curlsmith, Revlon and Olive & June.

This prioritization is designed to concentrate investment behind brands with clearer consumer relevance, stronger innovation pipelines and better channel potential. It also gives HELE a more disciplined base for restoring momentum after a difficult operating stretch.

The approach resembles the broader consumer-products playbook, where portfolio focus matters. The Clorox Company CLX also operates through widely recognized household and wellness brands, while Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD competes across fabric care, health and personal care categories.

HELE Gains From Innovation and Reach

In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Helen of Troy’s consolidated net sales rose 8.2% to $402.1 million, with growth in both segments. Home & Outdoor sales increased 9.5%, while Beauty & Wellness sales rose 7%.

Home & Outdoor benefited from international demand for packs, new product launches and expanded distribution in home and insulated beverageware. Osprey gained from distribution and e-commerce momentum, while OXO and Hydro Flask benefited from wider retail placement and new products.

Beauty & Wellness was helped by nail care, fans and thermometers. The Wellness portfolio also benefited from growth across Braun, Vicks, Honeywell and PUR, supported by expanded distribution and solid point-of-sale trends.

Helen of Troy Expands Beyond the U.S.

International growth adds another support to HELE’s recovery story, although the trend is uneven. International sales increased 1.1% in the fiscal first quarter, helped by Osprey distribution improvements and wellness growth.

Management is leaning into a hybrid market model that combines local partners with direct consumer engagement. That approach could help Helen of Troy widen its reach in selected global markets without overextending investment.

The company is still dealing with category-level softness outside the United States. Lower international sales in home and insulated beverageware offset some Home & Outdoor gains, while kitchenware and hair appliances remained weaker areas.



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HELE Still Faces Margin Pressure

Sales improvement has not yet produced a clean earnings rebound. Consolidated gross margin declined 110 basis points to 46% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, mainly due to tariffs, inventory obsolescence and a less favorable customer mix within Home & Outdoor.

Adjusted operating margin slipped 30 basis points to 4%. Adjusted earnings were 17 cents per share, down from 41 cents in the year-ago quarter, despite higher sales and lower interest expense.

The cost backdrop remains challenging. Management expects pressure from commodity inputs, unfavorable Chinese yuan movements, higher inbound and outbound freight and spending to secure supply. A promotional marketplace and cautious retailer purchasing also limit pricing flexibility.

How HELE’s Rank Fits This Setup

The bottom line is that HELE is rebuilding revenue momentum, but the earnings path remains uneven. Better execution, product launches and expanded distribution support the recovery case, while tariff and cost pressures keep profitability visibility limited.

Helen of Troy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That rank fits a wait-and-see setup, with improving sales trends balanced against margin compression and a cautious consumer backdrop. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

For now, HELE looks like a stabilization story rather than a clean acceleration story. Investors may want clearer evidence that leadership-brand momentum can translate into steadier earnings before treating the recovery as more durable.

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Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.