HELE Stock Faces Tariff Costs as Omnichannel Growth Builds

Helen of Troy Limited HELE is moving through several trends at once: portfolio reshaping, omnichannel expansion, international distribution changes and tariff-driven cost pressure.

For investors, the issue is not whether the company has growth initiatives. It is whether those efforts can gain enough traction while margins and demand remain under pressure.

Helen of Troy Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Helen of Troy Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Helen of Troy Limited Quote

Helen of Troy Pushes Omnichannel Growth

Helen of Troy is making sharper digital execution a bigger part of its multi-year transformation. The plan includes expanded omnichannel capabilities, portfolio optimization and targeted international expansion, all tied to restoring brand momentum.

Osprey shows why that matters. The brand benefited from international distribution improvements and e-commerce momentum in the fiscal first quarter, supporting the view that digital execution can deepen consumer engagement where Helen of Troy has relevant products.

The company is also using a more flexible hybrid international model. That approach combines local market partners with direct consumer engagement, giving HELE a broader path to build demand without spreading investment evenly across every market.

Newell Brands NWL is a useful comparison for investors following branded consumer-products companies. Like HELE, it depends on brand relevance, product execution and retailer relationships to support demand in categories where consumers can trade down or delay purchases.

HELE Uses Portfolio Focus to Drive Growth

HELE’s strategy is becoming more selective. The company is putting greater investment behind priority brands and categories with clearer consumer relevance.

Early examples include OXO’s entry into pet products, expanded Osprey travel solutions and continued Olive & June innovation and distribution. These actions suggest a focused portfolio strategy, rather than a broad push across all brands.

First-quarter results offered support for that approach. Consolidated net sales rose 8.2%, with Home & Outdoor up 9.5% and Beauty & Wellness up 7%, helped by packs, product launches, nail care, fans and thermometers.

Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB gives investors another comparison point, with exposure to home, personal care and pet-related categories. The overlap reinforces why brand focus and category selection matter when discretionary spending is uneven.

Helen of Troy Navigates Tariff Volatility

Tariffs remain a central operating trend for Helen of Troy. Profitability is still exposed to tariffs, commodity inflation, freight expense, currency movements and unfavorable mix.

The fiscal 2027 outlook includes approximately $9.2 million of Phase 1 tariff refunds. That benefit provides some relief, but it does not fully offset the broader cost pressure embedded in the plan.

Management now expects higher product costs from commodity inputs, an unfavorable Chinese yuan, higher inbound and outbound freight and added spending to secure supply. These factors can limit operating leverage even when sales improve.

The margin pressure was visible in the fiscal first quarter. Gross margin declined 110 basis points to 46%, while adjusted operating margin fell 30 basis points to 4%.



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HELE Tracks a Cautious Consumer Cycle

The demand backdrop is still cautious. Helen of Troy reported better first-quarter sales and raised its fiscal 2027 sales outlook, but management continues to factor in softer discretionary demand and conservative retailer inventory behavior.

The company also cited an increasingly promotional marketplace. Some core Beauty brands continue to face point-of-sale pressure and pricing elasticity, while international demand remains weak in kitchenware and hair appliances.

This trend matters because the outlook still calls for a low-single-digit sales decline in the second half of fiscal 2027. The stronger first quarter improved the top-line picture, but uncertainty around spending and retailer ordering remains.

How HELE’s Rank Frames These Trends

The bottom line is that HELE has credible trend drivers, including omnichannel expansion, brand innovation, international distribution work and a more selective portfolio. The offset is clear: tariffs, freight expense, sourcing costs and cautious consumers can keep the earnings path uneven.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That ranking fits a company with improving sales signals and strategic progress, but with macro and cost headwinds still limiting near-term visibility. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

HELE does not have listed Zacks Style Scores, so investors lack an added Value, Growth, Momentum or VGM Score screen for this setup. In that case, the Hold ranking remains the clearest summary signal, balancing demand-related progress against the risk that cost volatility continues to pressure results.

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Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.